List Of DP Ruto Allies From Rift Valley Who Have Opted To Support BBI

Weeks before the launch of signature drive for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill, there seemed that there would be two camps, a “no” camp and a “yes” camp.

It was obvious that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga would lead the “yes” camp, while Depiuty President William Ruto had shown signs of leading a “no” camp.

Ruto had demanded several changes to the document so that the country would have an uncontested referendum.

Negligible changes were done in the last minute, and in a turn of events, Ruto turned around leaving his supporters stranded, despite having most of his suggestions ignored.

“I’ve Constitutional duty to assist my boss,the President. We’ve made improvements to BBI post Bomas. Now working on consensus for Kenyans to have real choices to decide/vote while avoiding yes/no,all/nothing division.We avoided lose-lose we can overcome win-lose to achieve win-win,” tweeted Ruto.

Seemingly hopeless for lack of a leader, most of his allies especially in his Rift Valley backyard have shifted allegiance, and now support the BBI.

Several leaders allied to Ruto attended a signature collection launch in Nakuru town presided over by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya.

Among them include Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, his Gilgil counterpart Martha Wangari, Njoro’s Charity Kathambi and Kimani Kuria of Molo.

Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat, who previously had declined to talk about the document, said he supports it.

“Beginning next week, our Tanga Tanga team will come up with our own plan on popularising the document,” said Aramat.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama, who also attended the event, asked Kenyans to read the document first.

“We want Kenyans to have confidence in leaders. We should not be spreaders of misinformation. It is unfortunate some are opposed to it from a point of ignorance. Understanding the document is important before making a decision,” said Arama.

