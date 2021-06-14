List of CSs, PSs Planning To Resign From Gov’t, Seek Political Seats

Cabinet secretaries, Principal secretaries, chief administrative secretaries and parastatal heads are set to leave their posts in readiness for 2022 polls.

The government officials are plotting to exit the Jubilee government which has been criticized for rampant corruption.

It is said that at least 11 CSs, six PSs, another 11 CASs, ambassadors and various heads of commissions are seeking elective posts in the upcoming 2022 general elections.

Some of these individuals are said to be Deputy President loyalists who have since been sidelined in the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led government.

According to reliable sources, some of those planning to leave have been rendered lame-ducks as the head of state assigns their roles to military men.

This writer also understands that the president rarely holds Cabinet meetings. The CSs are allegedly only in office to save face and when the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) is coordinating government activities.

A large number of the government officials are from the vote-rich Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the officials cannot openly state their political stand due to fear of reprisals especially for those presumed to be on the DP’s side.

Dr Ruto has in the past stated that he has held night meetings with government officials who are too scared to openly support him due to fear of harassment by state agents.

“Because of the nature of the politics that if you are seen with William Ruto, the DCI will be on your case, many of them prefer that we have these meetings in private,” the DP said in April.

He added that when the time comes, Kenyans will be shocked by the revelation of the people backing his “Hustler Movement” narrative.

Among those likely to exit before the next elections are; Peter Munya (Agriculture), James Macharia (Infrastructure), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Charles Keter (Energy), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Simon Chelugui (Labour), Sicily Kariuki (Water) and John Munyes (Petroleum).

Also on the list is; Tourism CS Najib Balala who is set to go for the Mombasa seat while Keriako Tobiko (Environment) is seeking to unseat his sister, Peris Tobiko, in Kajiado East.

Munya has his sights trained on the Meru governor seat that he lost in 2017 to Kiraitu Murungi, Macharia on the other hand is seeking to fight for the Murang’a gubernatorial post with Senator Irungu Kang’ata amd Jamleck Kamau.

Yatani, Kagwe and Chelugui are seeking to take a second stab at the Marsabit, Nyeri and Baringo posts, respectively.

Kariuki who has been in three different dockets in the last eight years wants to unseat Governor Francis Kimemia in Nyandarua as Keter looks to join Kericho politics.

As for the all powerful CS, Fred Matiang’i (Interior), it has been rumoured that he might run for a political office.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, word has it that he will take the fight to Governor Anne Waiguru’s doorstep as he tries to take over as county chief next year.

Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli, Labour PS Nelson Marwa and PS Peter Tum are also seeking elective posts.

Lands CAS Gideon Mung’aro wants to succeed Kilifi governor Amason Kingi, Interior CAS Hussein Dado is taking the fight to Tana River while Chris Obure seeks to take over from James Ongwae.

Wavinya Ndeti (Infrastructure) is likley to return to Machakos as Governor Alfred Mutua eyes the presidency on a Maendeleo Chap Chap ticket.

Ex Nairobi county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi will battle for the Dagoretti North parliamentary seat which she lost in the previous election to ODM’s Simba Arati.

As for the non-politicians like CS Amina Mohamed and Adan Mohamed, CS for East Africa Community, are rumored to be handing out their resumes for fear of being unemployed in the coming year.

