List of 7 Key Services Suspended by NTSA After High Court Ruling

The National Safety and Transport Authority (NTSA) has announced the suspension of seven key services following a High Court ruling delivered last month.

In a public notice published in the local dailies, NTSA said it has halted licencing of driving schools, renewal of driving school licences, licensing of school instructors as well as renewal of driving school instructor licences.

Other services affected by the latest disruption include the application of Provisional Driving Licences by driver trainees and test booking for driving school instructors and driver trainees.

NTSA made the declaration after the High Court pronouncement that the 2020 traffic rules were unprocedurally adopted.

In the ruling delivered on January 27, Justice Anthony Mrima ordered the Ministry of Transport to ensure the rules are regularised by the National Assembly and the Senate before implementation.

The Judge directed Transport CS James Macharia to resubmit a copy of the rules and explanatory memorandum to parliament within 14 days.

The court further ruled that in the event that any of the Houses is unable to finalise on the rules, then the rules shall be dealt with under the next term of Parliament.

The case was filed in court by the Driving Schools Association. The association wanted the laws annulled on grounds that there was no public participation.

However, the court found out that there was sufficient public participation and declined to quash the rules.

