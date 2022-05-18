List of 38 Independent Presidential Candidates and their Symbols

A total of 38 Kenyans are eyeing the presidency on an independent ticket, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

The Commission on Wednesday made public a gazette notice bearing the names and symbols of the aspirants ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The list features three-time presidential candidate Nazlin Omar and Nixon Kukubo who vied for the presidency in both the 2002 and 2007 elections.

Also on the list are gospel singer Reuben Kigame and youthful politician Muthiora Kariara who ran as Japhet Kavinga Kaluyu’s running mate in the 2017 polls.

The candidates will battle it out with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, who are touted as frontrunners in the State House race.

The independent candidates are required to present themselves to IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, the Returning Officer for the presidential election, to have their nominations scrutinized.

Here is the full list of the independent candidates.

1 Ndekerere Joseph Kundu

2 Gichira Ptah Solomuzi

3 Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki

4 Kamau George Munyottah

5 King’ori Peter Mumbiko

6 Nganga Gibson Ngaruiya

7 Nyagoko Jacob Oanda

8 Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo

9 Aoko Benard Ongir

10 Oganga Stephen Owoko

11 Awuonda Brian Oluoch

12 Munga David Chome

13 Odhiambo Kevin Onyango

14 Neto Bernard

15 Masira Erastus Nyamera

16 Kariara Muthira Eliud

17 Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi

18 Ngechu Moses Gichuki

19 Githii David Muhia

20 Ouma Pigbin Odi Mwengu

21 Mwarania Paul Muriungi

22 Mbugua Zablon Karanja

23 Kiprono Felix

24 Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau

25 Nzano Jared Chula

26 Lichete Reuben Kigame

27 Nyagah Jeremiah John Mwaniki

28 Mbugua Benson Mwaura

29 Kinyanjui Edward Njenga

30 Otieno Duncan Oduor

31 Kingori Patrick Kariuki

32 Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal

33 Koue Grita Muthoni

34 Nyangori Kemunto Dorothy

35 Ngigi Faith Wairimu

36 Omar Nazlin Omar Fazaldin

37 Kihuha Esther Waringa

38 Munyeki June Juliet

