List of 38 Independent Presidential Candidates and their Symbols

A total of 38 Kenyans are eyeing the presidency on an independent ticket, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.
The Commission on Wednesday made public a gazette notice bearing the names and symbols of the aspirants ahead of the August 9 General Election.
The list features three-time presidential candidate Nazlin Omar and Nixon Kukubo who vied for the presidency in both the 2002 and 2007 elections.
Also on the list are gospel singer Reuben Kigame and youthful politician Muthiora Kariara who ran as Japhet Kavinga Kaluyu’s running mate in the 2017 polls.
The candidates will battle it out with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, who are touted as frontrunners in the State House race.
The independent candidates are required to present themselves to IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, the Returning Officer for the presidential election, to have their nominations scrutinized.
Here is the full list of the independent candidates.
1 Ndekerere Joseph Kundu
2 Gichira Ptah Solomuzi
3 Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki
4 Kamau George Munyottah
5 King’ori Peter Mumbiko
6 Nganga Gibson Ngaruiya
7 Nyagoko Jacob Oanda
8 Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo
9 Aoko Benard Ongir
10 Oganga Stephen Owoko
11 Awuonda Brian Oluoch
12 Munga David Chome
13 Odhiambo Kevin Onyango
14 Neto Bernard
15 Masira Erastus Nyamera
16 Kariara Muthira Eliud
17 Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi
18 Ngechu Moses Gichuki
19 Githii David Muhia
20 Ouma Pigbin Odi Mwengu
21 Mwarania Paul Muriungi
22 Mbugua Zablon Karanja
23 Kiprono Felix
24 Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau
25 Nzano Jared Chula
26 Lichete Reuben Kigame
27 Nyagah Jeremiah John Mwaniki
28 Mbugua Benson Mwaura
29 Kinyanjui Edward Njenga
30 Otieno Duncan Oduor
31 Kingori Patrick Kariuki
32 Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal
33 Koue Grita Muthoni
34 Nyangori Kemunto Dorothy
35 Ngigi Faith Wairimu
36 Omar Nazlin Omar Fazaldin
37 Kihuha Esther Waringa
38 Munyeki June Juliet
