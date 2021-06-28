List of 34 Lawmakers who Never Uttered a Word in Parliament in 2020

A total of 31 Members of Parliament and three Senators did not make any contribution in their respective Houses in 2020 as part of their legislative role.

This is according to the latest Parliamentary Scorecard released on Sunday by Mzalendo Trust, a Parliamentary Monitoring Organization (PMO).

In the report, Mzalendo Trust highlighted that a large number of MPs, the highest for the 12th Parliament, did not make any contribution in plenary in 2020 yet some are vocal outside House.

According to the report, the number of silent MPs in the National Assembly increased from 21 in 2019 to 31 last year, while in the Senate the number rose from one to three.

Analysis of the Hansard report by Mzalendo Trust revealed that 175 MPs made less than 10 contributions in the plenary translating to 50 percent of the House, only 125 MPs spoke between 10-50 times equivalent to 37 percent and 33 members contributed over 50 times amounting to 9 percent.

A total of 32 senators made over 50 contributions which is 48 percent while 19 ranged from 10-50 and only four made less than 10 contributions.

Top on the list of silent lawmakers are some of the most vocal politicians in the 2022 succession politics.

The lawmakers are George Aladwa (Makadara), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango).

Sudi has not made any contribution in the National Assembly since 2017.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was also put on the spot for his loud silence in the Senate despite earning millions in salaries and allowances every year.

This is the second year in a row the Senator is appearing on the list of the most silent lawmakers in Parliament.

The other two Senators who appeared on the list are Victor Prengei (Nominated) and Phillip Mpaayei (Kajiado).

In the National Assembly, the silent MPs include Ernest Kivai (Vihiga), Alfred Sambu (Webuye East), Imran Okoth (Kibra), George Kariuki (Ndia), Joshua Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Lokiru Ali Mohamed (Turkana East), Gideon Konchella (Kilgoris), Fred Ouda (Kisumu Central), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Mathias Robi (Kuria West), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Bady Twalib (Jomvu), Abdi Shurie (Mbalambala), Maalim Kulow (Banissa), Patrick Ntwiga (Chuka/Igambang’ombe), Said Haribae (Galole), Charles Gimose (Hamisi) and Maina Kamanda (Nominated).

A total of nine Woman Representatives are also on the list of the MPs who never uttered a word on the floor of the House last year.

They are Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Jane Njiru (Embu), Anab Gure (Garissa), Irene Kasalu (Kitui), Rose Mumo (Makueni), Amina Gedow (Mandera), Asha Mohammed (Mombasa), Lilian Tomitom (West Pokot) and Janet Teyiaa (Kajiado).

Other silent MPs include Abdi Shurie (Balambala), Alfred Sambu (Webuye East), Gideon Konchellah (Kilgoris), Imran Okoth (Kibra) and Rose Museo (Makueni).

The Mzalendo report ranked vocal Deputy President William Ruto ally Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa as one of the best performing members in the August House.

Other top performing Mps are Joseph Kirui Limo (Kipkelion East) and Millie Odhiambo Mabona (Suba North). They made 203, 198 and 166 contributions respectively.

In the Senate, Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and Moses Wetangula (Bungoma) emerged as the best contributors having made 554, 248 and 244 contributions respectively.

The report ranked David Sankok, Godfrey Osotsi and Dennitah Ghati as top perfoming nominated MPs in the National Assembly.

Their Senate counterparts Farhiya Ali Haji, Gertrude Musuruve and Milgo Alice Chepkorir were listed as top-performing nominated Senators.

