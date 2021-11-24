Here’s A List of Nominees for This Year’s Impact Gospel Awards

The second annual impact awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 27 at CITAM Valley Road.

The Hifadhi Talanta Africa (HTA), Impact Gospel Awards is a Kenyan based Gospel Awards scheme whose main agenda is to recognize and award gifted individuals and groups who are impacting and transforming the world through Creativity, Integrity, Inspiration and Excellence in the gospel fraternity, mainly in Media, Arts, Entertainment and Ministry.

Impact Gospel Awards is an Academy awards scheme, not a popular awards scheme. The Five key Pillars considered when nominating and awarding winners include Integrity, Inspiration, Excellence, Creativity and Impact.

After Public nominations, a Craft Committee of 15 (Industry players) comes up with the nomination list that is handed over to an Academy Board of 15 members who choose the winners.

Both processes are solely pegged on the five pillars. The Nominees for the 2nd Annual Impact Gospel Awards were officially unveiled on November 10.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year

Eunice Njeri

Pitson

Moji Short Baba

Evelyn wanjiru

Mercy Masika

Budding Artist

Deus Derick

Sheila juma

Grace Hosea

Sheila Kavesu

Servant Boys

Sharon Ishavuka

Worship Leader OTY

Bethwel Lasoi [Bethu]

Emma Omonge

Jane Aller

Godwill Babete

Ali Mukhwana

Rebecca Dawn

African Artist OTY

Benjamin Dube – South Africa

John Lisu – Tanzania

Israel Mbonyi – Rwanda

Judikay – Nigeria

Essence of Worship – Tanzania

Nathaniel bassey – Nigeria

Choir OTY

Twakutukuza AFLEWO

Neema Gospel Choir

Alarm Ministries

Proclaim Music

Band OTY

Karura Voices Band

Evolve Muzik

Sound of Worship

Tune Dem Band

Worship Factory

Oasis Band

Song OTY

Tumeshinda – Eunice Njeri

Uzima – Pitson

I made it through – Sarah K

Hatua kwa hatua – Rebecca Dawn & Mercy Masika

Bila jasho – Jabidii

#C1 – Public

Song Writer OTY

Emma Omonge

Bethuel Lasoi

Godwill Babette

Patrick Nakaya

James Kahero

Media Personality OTY

DJ Sons of Nations – Crossover NTV

Mercy Mbone – Kazi Mpango, Milele FM

Ken the DJ – Rauka, Citizen TV

Gibson Olda & King – Pearl Radio

DJ Terots – Truth FM

Content Producer OTY

Gad Gado

Gideon Kimanzi

Steve Hunter

Bwenieve

Hesbon Matwiga

Bakari

Online Content Influencer OTY

DJ Ruff – Sheng’ Bible Study

Always On – David Kuria

Inuka – Syombua Osiany

Sandes Best

Daniel Mutheki

Non Music Gospel Form OTY

Chris Wanga – Worship Through the Lens

Hype Nevoh

Disciples Motorcycles Ministries intl’

Heaven’s Gate – Play

County Artist OTY

Christine Otieno – Nyanza

Shiro Wa GP – Central

Bosco Baya – Coast

Joyce Lang’at – Rift Valley

JaneRose Khaemba – Western

Wilberforce Musyoka – Eastern

