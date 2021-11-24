Here’s A List of Nominees for This Year’s Impact Gospel Awards

The second annual impact awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 27 at CITAM Valley Road.
The Hifadhi Talanta Africa (HTA), Impact Gospel Awards is a Kenyan based Gospel Awards scheme whose main agenda is to recognize and award gifted individuals and groups who are impacting and transforming the world through Creativity, Integrity, Inspiration and Excellence in the gospel fraternity, mainly in Media, Arts, Entertainment and Ministry.
Impact Gospel Awards is an Academy awards scheme, not a popular awards scheme. The Five key Pillars considered when nominating and awarding winners include Integrity, Inspiration, Excellence, Creativity and Impact.
After Public nominations, a Craft Committee of 15 (Industry players) comes up with the nomination list that is handed over to an Academy Board of 15 members who choose the winners.
Both processes are solely pegged on the five pillars. The Nominees for the 2nd Annual Impact Gospel Awards were officially unveiled on November 10.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Artist of the Year
Eunice Njeri
Pitson
Moji Short Baba
Evelyn wanjiru
Mercy Masika
Budding Artist
Deus Derick
Sheila juma
Grace Hosea
Sheila Kavesu
Servant Boys
Sharon Ishavuka
Worship Leader OTY
Bethwel Lasoi [Bethu]
Emma Omonge
Jane Aller
Godwill Babete
Ali Mukhwana
Rebecca Dawn
African Artist OTY
Benjamin Dube – South Africa
John Lisu – Tanzania
Israel Mbonyi – Rwanda
Judikay – Nigeria
Essence of Worship – Tanzania
Nathaniel bassey – Nigeria
Choir OTY
Twakutukuza AFLEWO
Neema Gospel Choir
Alarm Ministries
Proclaim Music
Band OTY
Karura Voices Band
Evolve Muzik
Sound of Worship
Tune Dem Band
Worship Factory
Oasis Band
Song OTY
Tumeshinda – Eunice Njeri
Uzima – Pitson
I made it through – Sarah K
Hatua kwa hatua – Rebecca Dawn & Mercy Masika
Bila jasho – Jabidii
#C1 – Public
Song Writer OTY
Emma Omonge
Bethuel Lasoi
Godwill Babette
Patrick Nakaya
James Kahero
Media Personality OTY
DJ Sons of Nations – Crossover NTV
Mercy Mbone – Kazi Mpango, Milele FM
Ken the DJ – Rauka, Citizen TV
Gibson Olda & King – Pearl Radio
DJ Terots – Truth FM
Content Producer OTY
Gad Gado
Gideon Kimanzi
Steve Hunter
Bwenieve
Hesbon Matwiga
Bakari
Online Content Influencer OTY
DJ Ruff – Sheng’ Bible Study
Always On – David Kuria
Inuka – Syombua Osiany
Sandes Best
Daniel Mutheki
Non Music Gospel Form OTY
Chris Wanga – Worship Through the Lens
Hype Nevoh
Disciples Motorcycles Ministries intl’
Heaven’s Gate – Play
County Artist OTY
Christine Otieno – Nyanza
Shiro Wa GP – Central
Bosco Baya – Coast
Joyce Lang’at – Rift Valley
JaneRose Khaemba – Western
Wilberforce Musyoka – Eastern
