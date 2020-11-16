List Of New PSVs Termini In Nairobi As NMS Moves To Decongest The CBD

A ban on the public service vehicles (PSVs) from the Nairobi central business district (CBD) is set to take effect at the end of the year even as the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) moves to decongest the Capital.

In a statement, NMS has announced new matatu termini that will be used by matatus plying different routes in a bid to ease traffic in the city.

NMS director general Major Mohammed announced on Friday that PSVs will now dock in the city outskirts, as they have already acquired land for the purposes.

PSVs plying Ngong and Lang’ata roads (Kawangware, Kikuyu, Kibera, Lang’ata, Rongai, Kiserian) will terminate at Green Park, popularly known as Railways Club. Initially, this terminus was to be built on the land where Neno Evangelism Centre of Pastor Ng’ang’a sits, but a court order stopped the move.

Matatus plying the Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads routes will use the Fig Tree terminus in Ngara, according to the new directive.

NMS is also constructing a new terminus at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road for PSVs plying the Mombasa Road route (South B, South C, Industrial Area, Imara Daima, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos).

PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads will terminate at the Muthurwa Matatu terminus.

PSVs from Mt Kenya and Thika Superhighway will stop at the new Desai and Park Road termini.

The government expects that the 12 mobility corridors gazetted by the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NaMATA) will also ease traffic congestion in the city.

Among them include the James Gichuru Road/Waiyaki Way to JKIA (Nairobi Expressway), Lang’ata Road to Ngong Road, Githurai through Thika Road to Moi Avenue in the CBD to Kenyatta National Hospital, T-Mall to Jogoo Road and the Outering Road.

