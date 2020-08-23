in ENTERTAINMENT

From Kenyattas To Anne Waiguru, Here Is A List Of Individuals Hosted By Raila During Wife’s Birthday Party [Photos]

From left Fatuma Gedi, Mama Ida Odinga and Anne Waiguru [Photo/Courtesy] Photo/Courtesy

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Saturday hosted an invite-only birthday party for his wife Ida at their Karen home.

Mama Ida Odinga was celebrating her 70th birthday.

Top on the list of invited guests were ODM leader’s allies in the political arena and business associates.

This writer understands that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin George Muhoho, trade unionist Francis Atwoli and Jubilee Vice-chairman David Murathe graced the occasion. Reports also indicate that Uhuru’s brother Muhoho attended the party.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Keneth also graced the ceremony.

Others are Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, her Homabay counterpart Gladys Wanga and Odinga’s brother Oburu.

Read: Ida Odinga Is My Political Mentor – Gladys Wanga [Video]

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi also attended the private party alongside MPs Anthony Oluoch and Florence Mutua.

To celebrate Ida’s birthday, Waiguru wrote, “Joined Hon. Raila Odinga, family and other leaders in celebrating Mama Ida’s Birthday. You are Strong, Wise, graceful & selfless. Not many know or understand the critical role you play in this nation. God grant you many fruitful years ahead, full of laughter and love.”

Gladys Wanga said, “Wishing the Mother of the Earth (Min Piny) Ida Odinga all the very best as she celebrates her 70th birthday. You have mentored us and held our hands. May God bless you and keep you as you serve humanity!”

 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Ida Odinga

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Just email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Abdi Mohamed Ali

Mandera County Employee Unable To Account For Ksh51 Million In His Account

Google Launches Six-Month Career Certificate Program That Could Disrupt University Degree