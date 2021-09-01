Deputy President William Ruto is the most guarded second-in-command in the history of Kenya, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

Appearing before the Committee on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly on Wednesday, CS Matiang’i revealed that Ruto has 257 officers guarding him, his office, his residential homes and properties.

74 of the officers, drawn from the Presidential Escort Unit, are assigned to guard Ruto day and night, including five General Service Unit (GSU) commandos, six Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officers and others for the inner circle.

At least 121 administration police officers from SGB and CIPU Units are assigned to Ruto while 51 Auxiliary Security officers are deployed in various properties.

Below is a list of DP William Ruto’s properties guarded by police officers:-

1. Kitengela Gas – 6 officers

2. Weston Hotel – 4 officers

3. Murumbi farm in Transmara (395 Hectares) – 6 officers

4. ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch- 6073 Hectares – 6 officers

5. Dolphin Hotel Mombasa – 6 officers

6. Mata Farm in Taita Taveta – 6 officers

7. Elgon View Home – 4 officers

8. Koitalel PoultryFarm Eldoret – 4 officers

9. Private Residence in Kosachei Eldoret 4 officers

10. Kwae Island Development Ltd – Wilson Airport (2Hangers and 5 Helicopters) -5 officers

The CS noted that Ruto’s security detail is highest compared to previous Vice Presidents as follows: Jaramogi Oginga Odinga (30), Joseph Mulumbi (22), Daniel Moi (34), Mwai Kibaki (26), Josephat Karanja (22), George Saitoti (30), Musalia Mudavadi (22), Kijana Wamalwa (22), Moody Awori (22), Raila Odinga -Prime Minister (57), Kalonzo Musyoka (26), William Ruto (74).

