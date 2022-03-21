List of CSs who have Taken Up Extra Roles as Uhuru Silently Reorganises Cabinet

Weeks after a number of public servants stepped down to pursue political interests, President Uhuru Kenyatta has started the process of reorganising his government.

While many expected Uhuru to make new appointments, especially for members who exited cabinet to seek elective posts, the time factor seems to have forced the Head of State to assign extra roles to the remaining CSs instead.

In changes effected silently over the last three weeks, a number of CSs have taken up extra duties to keep the ministries left vacant running.

It’s, however, not clear if the changes are temporary or will last until the August 9 General Election when the current administration is expected to leave power.

Defence CS Eugine Wamalwa is among ministers who the president seconded to fill vacant posts.

Kahawa Tungu has established that Wamalwa has taken over duties of former Devolution CS Charles Keter who resigned last month to launch bid for Kericho gubernatorial race.

Wamalwa previously headed the Devolution docket before Uhuru moved him to the Defence post in cabinet changes announced in September last year.

Wamalwa’s Transport counterpart James Macharia was also picked to head the Water and Sanitation Ministry, a position left vacant by Sicily Kariuki who is eyeing the Nyandarua governor seat.

Another member of Cabinet heading two ministries is Energy CS Monica Juma who doubles up as CS for Petroleum and Mining, a docket that was under John Munyes. Munyes resigned on February 8 to vie for the Turkana governor seat.

Following the exit of East African Community and Regional Development CS Adan Mohamed, President Kenyatta also picked Industrialisation and Trade CS Betty Maina to run the ministry. Mohammed is an aspirant for the Mandera governor seat.

President Kenyatta is in the coming days expected to replace Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) who left public service to try a hand in politics.

