Updated List Of 130 Countries Whose Travellers Are Exempted From Quarantine In Kenya

Travellers from 130 countries entering Kenya are now exempted from quarantine.

In the updated list released on Wednesday by the government, passengers from the U.S. (except California, Florida and Texas), Russia, Turkey, Poland, Cuba and Australia will not be required to go into quarantine upon landing in Kenya.

Other countries exempted from the measure aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease include France, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Canada, China and Russia.

In Africa, the government will exempt people from Angola, Botswana, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Lesotho, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

The list released by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is based on how individual countries are managing the Covid-19 pandemic. It is updated on a daily basis.

Some of the countries missing on the list include Kenya’s neighbouring country Tanzania and South Africa.

The Tanzanian government has not released aggregate numbers on Covid-19 cases or deaths since April 29.

The number of infections has stagnated at 509 with 21 deaths.

On the other hand, South Africa is one of the countries that have reported a high number of Covid-19 deaths in Africa at slightly over 12,000 so far. Its Covid-19 caseload stands at over 592,000.

Kenya reopened its airspace for international travel on August 1 as part of efforts to revive the economy hit by the pandemic.

While announcing the resumption of international air travel, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said that passengers arriving in Kenya from other countries will not be forced to quarantine if they do not exhibit Covid-19-like symptoms.

“All passengers shall be exempt from quarantine on arrival at their destinations if their body temperature is not above 37.5 degrees celsius and they do not have a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing and other flu-like symptoms.

“This is important because we do not expect a tourist to come from wherever they land here and then they are quarantined for 14 days,” the CS explained.

The passengers are, however, required to produce Covid-19 free certificates.

