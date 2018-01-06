Shot Tanzanian MP, Tundu Lissu Accuses Magufuli Government Of Dictatorship

Tanzania is fast sliding down a dark road to dictatorship, Singida East MP, Tundu Lissu said on Friday, accusing the John Magufuli government of trying to assassinate him back in September.

Speaking at the Nairobi Hospital where he has been admitted to for the past four months, the opposition chief whip said that his attacker used military grade weapons.

”The attack on me was purely an assassination attempt by the people in power in Tanzania. It is by God’s grace that I survived,” the Tanzanian legislator told journalists.

”My attackers had no intention of leaving me alive as evidenced by the use of military grade weapons in the attempt on my life,” Mr Lissu added.

Lissu has so far had eight bullets removed and one still right below his spine. The doctors, he says, feel the bullet does not pose a risk to his well-being.

”I still have one bullet lodged just below my spine. Doctors feel it’s not a threat to me and believe it would be risky to remove it.”

Read: Tanzanian Newspaper Suspended For Publishing Letter Insulting President

Magufuli Government

Lissu, a critic of the current regime, called upon the international community to ‘condemn the spate of arrests, disappearances and killings of government critics that have characterized the Magufuli regime.’

”A government that sends assassins to target politicians for having contrary views should be condemned by the international community.”

He took a swipe at the government, accusing them of forcing policies down the people’s throats but will not take criticism.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com