Liquid Telecom to Upgrade Customers to High Speed Internet at no Extra Cost as Demand Rises Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Liquid telecom will support customers on its Hai fibre network with unlimited high capacity broadband as the demand for home internet is on the rise following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes at a time more employees are working from home and students studying online as they are encouraged to stay at home to help curb the spread of the virus.

Liquid telecom is offering the free upgrade to current users of Hai Network at no extra cost as they seek to meet demands for high speed internet for eLearning, video conferencing, streaming movies, gaming and staying connected with friends and family.

The offer will be under review periodically to ensure its stability especially during this period.

“Staying connected to the people and things our customers love matters most right now. So with immediate effect, we’ve doubled capacity with unlimited internet for all our current home fibre users,” says Adil Youssefi, CEO of East Africa at Liquid Telecom.

In 2019, Liquid telecom upgraded its fibre network route from Nairobi to Mombasa offering speeds up to 9.4 Terabits per second and implemented a capacity of 1.2 Terabits per second for enterprise and wholesale customers.

