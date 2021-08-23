Lions Academy Bus Set Ablaze After Driver Hit Boda Boda Rider

Police are probing an incident where a school bus belonging to Lions Academy, Embu, was set ablaze by alleged boda boda riders.

It is claimed that the driver of the empty school bus hit a rider on Monday morning.

The rider who succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital, had just dropped off a pupil at Michael Primary School.

Acting Embu West Subcounty police commander, Inviolata Imani, said the driver of the bus escaped after being attacked by the riders.

“The boda boda rider died on his way to the hospital and we have not traced the driver who escaped after being assaulted by the riders,” Imani said.

Noting that the matter was under investigation, Imani asked residents to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

Chairman of boda boda operators in Embu County and the Eastern region, Martin Muchira said those behind the heinous act were hooligans and not part of the organisation.

Eyewitnesses said both the rider and driver were speeding hence the unfortunate incident.

Residents have urged the government to erect speed bumps in the area to avoid such incidents.

