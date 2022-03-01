Linturi Wants State to Pay Him Sh10 Million in Damages for Rights’ Violation

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has filed a suit at the Hight Court seeking Sh10 million in damages from the state for violation of his rights.

According to the Senator, his rights were infringed following his arrest and imprisonment after the viral Madoadoa remarks.

He now wants Sh10 million for general damages, violation of his rights, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

“My client wants general damages and damages for violation of his rights, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution,” Linturi through his lawyer Elias Mutuma said.

“The petitioner (Linturi) stayed for 50 days after arrest and detention, without being informed of any factual basis or foundation to give rise to the criminal charges,” the petition adds.

This comes just a day after a Nakuru court freed the senator in the case involving Madodoa remarks after the prosecution failed to conclude the investigation within the stipulated time.

The remarks in question were uttered in January in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county. They were uttered during a visit of DP William Ruto of the region.

The viral slur was linked to 2007/2008 post-election violence that left over 1,000 people dead and 600,000 displaced.

Following the remarks, he was intercepted by detectives from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) where he was arraigned and charged.

He was later released on Sh2 million cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh5 million with a surety of a similar amount.

