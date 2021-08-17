Linturi Claims “Kidnappers” Took Nude Photos, Beat Him for Cash in Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault Incident

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has claimed to be the victim in an alleged case of attempted sexual assault at the Maiyan Villa Resort in Nanyuki on January 29.

The legislator is accused of trying to sexually assault a woman staying at the same resort while her husband was out.

The woman told the DCI that the lawmaker sneaked into their room and started touching her in an unusual manner.

“Thirty minutes later she heard a knock on the door and went to open the door, only to find her husband standing at the door. [This prompted] her to switch on the lights since she was confused who was in her bed whom she thought was her husband,” the letter to DCI George Kinoti reads in part.

One of the couple’s friends is said to have identified the “stranger” as Linturi.

The senator, the woman said, asked to settle the matter by offering them Sh200,000 in cash and a Sh800,000 cheque.

They later learned that the senator had reported them for extortion prompting them to to file their complaint of attempted rape and an indecent act with an adult against him.

In a letter to the DPP dated June 11, Linturi through his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, argued that on the said day four men barged into his room accusing him of attempted sexual assault.

Linturi had checked into the hotel in the company of his girlfriend.

“Our client was calmly enjoying his sleep when some strangers violently stormed into his villa in the wee hours of the morning and kidnapped him,” the letter reads.

According to the Meru lawmaker, the men beat him up, stripped him naked and took nude pictures which they threatened to publish if he did not give them Sh1 million.

Thiankolu said his client pleaded with his “kidnappers” as he did not have cash on him.

“The kidnappers took Sh200,000 cash and directed Linturi to call his friends and raise the Sh800,000 balance,” he continues.

Calls to his friends saw him raise Sh298,000. He begged to withdraw the rest at KCB Nanyuki branch.

His assailants allowed him to leave on condition that he leaves his bag, writes a cheque and signs an undertaking that he owes them the money.

Instead of making a trip to the ATM, Linturi went to the police station where he filed an extortion report.

The OCS allegedly filled a P3 form for him to facilitate treatment of the injuries sustained from the beating.

He was later escorted back to the hotel by the police who apprehended the kidnappers from whom they recovered the Sh200,000 cash and Sh800,000 cheque.

A month later, Linturi was informed that the DCI Headquarters had taken over the matter and that he was being probed for sexual assault.

“Upon arrival, our client was dismayed to learn that the DCI headquarters had hatched a scheme in conspiracy with the kidnappers to make him the assailant and the kidnappers the victims,” said Thiankolu.

“The DCI has recently recommended the arrest and prosecution of our client for alleged sexual offences arising from the Maiyan Villa incident, before concluding investigations into our client’s kidnapping and extortion complaint.”

Linturi wants the DPP to direct the DCI to look into his kidnapping and extortion claims and forward them to the prosecution office for review.

