Linturi Accused of Deleting Evidence in Sexual Assault Case

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s attempted sexual assault case has taken a new twist after the lead investigator stated they are looking into evidence tampering allegations.

Officer Keith Robert told the court on Wednesday that the nude images and recordings of the incident were erased.

The naked video and photographs were supposed to be used as proof.

According to a recent declaration submitted in court, Mr Robert said he believes the legislator was involved in the erasure of the nude images.

Read: Linturi Claims “Kidnappers” Took Nude Photos, Beat Him for Cash in Alleged Attempted Sexual Assault Incident

“Investigations into the complaint made by the complainant were conducted objectively, conclusively and in the best interests of justice,” the officer testified.

To recover the deleted data, Robert told the court that forensic examination and reconstruction of the mobile phones was being carried out.

Because the police have failed to deliver papers in their possession, he requested the court to dismiss Linturi’s application to dismiss the attempted sexual assault case.

“The prayers sought that the application to have the matter before court terminates for failure to provide documents that may not be in our possession would not get the justice that she so rightfully deserves,” court papers read.

Read Also: Senator Linturi in Trouble After Allegedly Sneaking into Couple’s Hotel Room, Attempting to Sexually Assault Woman

In his application, Linturi also demanded that the state produce an abstract from the Nanyuki police station, as well as naked images and films taken of him at Maiyan villas on the material day by the victim and her husband.

Keith, on the other hand, claims that they do not have a copy of the Nanyuki Police Station’s abstract.

Linturi has been charged with attempted rape after allegedly breaking into a woman’s hotel room and attempting to violate her while her husband was away.

The legislator who is eyeing the Meru governor seat is accused of sneaking into her room at the Maiyan Villa Resort in Nanyuki on January 29, 2021.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...