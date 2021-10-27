LinkedIn Rolls Out Service Marketplace for Freelance Jobs Globally

Professional networking platform LinkedIn has started rolling out a freelancer service for job seekers. The network which helps connect candidates and potential employers is rolling out the service globally after a succesful beta launch early this year.

The new feature will allow candidates seeking short-term engagements to advertise their skills and attract employers. The service is already available online on platforms such as Fiver, Upwork and Freelancer. It however makes a lot of sense for LinkedIn as it has already made professional connections possible.

Candidates will not be able to apply for any jobs directly, but instead, they will be discovered by clients looking for their specific set of skills. The clients will be able to view a wide pool of potential candidates and get recommendations based on connections, either personal or through work. Candidates will however not be able to view a wide pool of opportunities from clients. They can only wait to be discovered.

LinkedIn is also adding a number of features on its job-hunting tools. These include search filters for advertised or permanent jobs. Potential candidates can now specify whether they are searching for remote, hybrid or in-person jobs depending on their preference. This preference can also be included in the ‘Open to Work’ tag on the account profile if it is turned on. Candidates will also be able to view vaccination requirements from potential employers.

LinkedIn says that the service marketplace will not be charging any fees, at least for now. The Microsoft-owned company says it will re-evaluate the price issues in the future.

The service does not offer any means of price negotiation, invoicing, nor does it offer any guidance on how much candidates should charge. According to LinkedIn Product Manager Matt Faustman, Freelancers are often exploited due to a lack of transparency on various websites.

“We will address the pricing point, but we decided not to for now,” Faustman told Techcrunch.

Service marketplace is expected to launch with 250 job categories with plans to expand the number to 500. After a project, clients will be able to leave a review for candidates but candidates cannot do the same for clients.

