LinkedIn Integrates Zoom, Teams on its Messenger App

LinkedIn has integrated popular videoconferencing services, Zoom, Teams and BlueJeans into its messenger app. This will make it easier for professionals to organize and conduct meetings without leaving the platform. Videoconferencing has become more popular since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. With work from home advisories, many companies have been holding meetings remotely through the videoconferencing apps.

LinkedIn has integrated the Microsoft Teams, Zoom and BlueJeans apps into its platform for easy access and convenience. Users can now request a meeting from LinkedIn, and send it on the app where they also get to host it. Their messenger will have the three videoconferencing icons for you to launch a meeting with just a click. You will no longer have to jump between apps to conduct the meeting as you now have the convenience to host it on the same platform.

The Communications Authority of Kenya recently released its report for the financial year 2020/2021. The report pointed to a decline in mobile calls due to the increased use of internet voice and video telephony.

“During the April-June 2020 period, there was a general decline in international incoming and outgoing voice and SMS traffic. This is attributed to the increased uptake of Internet-based calls, which also provide video services.” CA stated.

Zoom emerged as the most used platform with Google Meet and Teams following closely.

