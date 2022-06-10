LinkedIn Rolling Out Audio Features for Discussions, Interviews

Audio-based features have become popular online since 2020 when social media platform Clubhouse launched. Business Networking Platform, LinkedIn is the latest to adapt the feature, paving way for audio interviews and audio events among users.

LinkedIn rolled out creator mode last year, allowing content creators access to content creation tools including live-streaming options and newsletters.

LinkedIn audio events has been in beta for the past six months, and now the platform is rolling out the feature to allow users to schedule and host events such as interviews, topic discussions, corporate conferences and more.

Users will be able to add a hyperlink to the tops of their profiles later this month, establish a shared follow link for promotional use on other platforms, earn followers automatically from incoming connection requests, and benefit from increased discovery via LinkedIn homepage feeds and search.

“Since first launching Creator Mode last March, we’ve been excited to see the rapid adoption of our suite of creator tools—everything from newsletters to audio events to enhanced analytics,” Keren Baruch, product lead for creator strategy at LinkedIn, said.

“What’s most exciting to watch is how creators are leveraging the different content tools to tell their stories in their own unique ways to spark member engagement.”

The company has recently rolled out a number of tools to boost event discoverability, notifications, and scheduling for content creators.

