Lindah Oguttu Leaves Standard Group for FKF Secretariat

KTN News Anchor Lindah Oguttu. [Courtesy]

Newscaster Lindah Oguttu has left Standard Group Limited to serve as the head of the FKF Caretaker Committee secretariat.

Lindah has for a long time worked as a broadcaster with KTV TV.

“I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat,” she announced.

FKF Caretaker Committee was installed by the government in November to run affairs of football in the country for a period of six months.

This was after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed disbanded the FKF Executive after an audit report unearthed misappropriation.

