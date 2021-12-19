Lindah Oguttu Leaves Standard Group for FKF Secretariat

Newscaster Lindah Oguttu has left Standard Group Limited to serve as the head of the FKF Caretaker Committee secretariat.

Lindah has for a long time worked as a broadcaster with KTV TV.

“I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat,” she announced.

Personal News😊…. I have taken a sabbatical leave from the Standard Group Limited to serve in the FKF Secretariat. Tukutane kwa futa. And mask up and get vaccinated… Hii Covid haitaki mchezo. — Lindah Oguttu (@lindahoguttu) December 19, 2021

FKF Caretaker Committee was installed by the government in November to run affairs of football in the country for a period of six months.

This was after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed disbanded the FKF Executive after an audit report unearthed misappropriation.

