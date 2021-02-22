Linda Katiba Crew Retreats from Opposing BBI, Embraces Raila

A section of Linda Katiba lobby group which was started to oppose the Constitutional Amendment Bill or BBI is now for the Bill.

Launched in February, the group led by Martha Karua unveiled a website which Kenyans could sign up to oppose the constitutional amendment Bill.

“We are calling for the full implementation of the 2010 Constitution, which has been vandalized, abused, cannibalized, and destroyed,” said Karua.

On Monday, however, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who had come out to strongly oppose the Bill, has had a change of heart.

Via microblogging site, Twitter, Kivutha who is looking to vie for the presidency in 2022, encouraged members of the county assembly to pass the Bill.

“I have listened to the voice of the people in the just concluded BBI Public Participation forums. Wananchi said the 15 percent revenue allocation to counties had greatly transformed rural economies. In that regard, I wish to respect the will of the people & ask MCAs 2 do the same (sic),” he said.

On February 21, another Linda Katiba member, Jerotich Seii held a meeting with BBI proponent and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

Among other things, the two discussed the BBI Bill.

“It was nice hosting Baba, @RailaOdinga. Engaging conversation on matters Energy Justice #SwitchOffKPLC; 3 milion strong Diaspora vote; impunity & accountability; inclusion; the COK 2010 & of course, #BBI. Karibu tena (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

According to those privy to the details, a distasteful tweet from economist David Ndii who is also part of the lobby group, forced donors to pull back on the funds.

Ndii was the number one trending topic for attacking a tribe in the vilest manner.

The amendment Bill has so far been approved by 11 county assemblies.

The Bill has been approved in Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado and Kisii.

So far only Baringo County Assembly has opposed the Bill.

The Bill needs to be passed in 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration. Thereafter it will be subjected to a national referendum that is slated for June.

