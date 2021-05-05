Limuru MP Mwathi Elected Unopposed as Security Committee Chair

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi has been elected unopposed as the new chairperson of the powerful Security Committee of the National Assembly.

Mwathi replaces the late Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange who passed on in March over Covid-19 related complications.

Wajir Woman MP Fatuma Gedi, who had expressed interest in the seat, did not submit her application by the deadline.

Read: Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange Dies Of Covid-19 Related Complications

She abandoned her quest after ODM party leader expressed his support for Mwathi.

“The fact that the Prime Minister told me his preferred candidate for this position is Mwathi and that he has communicated to the President, and with the respect I have for Raila, it ended there,” she told committee members.

Mwathi on his part thanked the committee members for their support.

Read Also: Kiambaa MP, Muguga MCA By-elections Set for July 15

“Koinange has left some big shoes, I can only try and fit in them, and that with your assistance and your support we will be able to move the agenda that we have, the agenda that was outstanding, and the agenda that will come, and not only that but that we will be able to oversight because that is our role,” Mwathi said.

Mwathi was until Tuesday the chairman of the Labour Committee.

He has been a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission, was the first vice-chair of the privileges committee.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu