Limuru MCA Joseph Kahenya Accused Of Assaulting Woman In A Club

Limuru MCA Joseph Kahenya (Image/Courtesy)

Limuru MCA Joseph Kahenya has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman identified as Hellen at a club.

Through a series of tweets shared by one Julius Omeka, the incident is said to have happened at Kwambira Club in Limuru County.

Apparently, the MCA walked into the female washrooms and started touching the identified girl inappropriately despite her protests.

Further reports indicate that the victim and her sister upon confronting the MCA were violently attacked and hit with a bottle of beer.

The tweets indicate that the issue was reported at Tigoni Police Station under OB number 38/28/05/21 but so far nothing has been done regarding the same.

The victim and her sister are calling on relevant authorities to look into the matter and bring the MCA to book by serving justice.

Kahenya, a former boda boda rider from Limuru joined politics and was elected an MCA in 2017 under the Jubilee ticket. Aged 28, he also holds a diploma in mechanical engineering.

Here are more tweets from the thread:

