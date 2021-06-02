Limuru MCA Joseph Kahenya Accused Of Assaulting Woman In A Club

Limuru MCA Joseph Kahenya has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman identified as Hellen at a club.

Through a series of tweets shared by one Julius Omeka, the incident is said to have happened at Kwambira Club in Limuru County.

Apparently, the MCA walked into the female washrooms and started touching the identified girl inappropriately despite her protests.

Further reports indicate that the victim and her sister upon confronting the MCA were violently attacked and hit with a bottle of beer.

The lady – Hellen was not interested in the naysayers acting, upon confrontation, Limuru MCA accepted violent and went ahead hitting Helen's sister with a bottle of beer. #LimuruMcaExposed — JULIUS OMEKA and 159 Others 🇰🇪 (@JmekaOfficial) June 2, 2021

The tweets indicate that the issue was reported at Tigoni Police Station under OB number 38/28/05/21 but so far nothing has been done regarding the same.

The victim and her sister are calling on relevant authorities to look into the matter and bring the MCA to book by serving justice.

Kahenya, a former boda boda rider from Limuru joined politics and was elected an MCA in 2017 under the Jubilee ticket. Aged 28, he also holds a diploma in mechanical engineering.

Here are more tweets from the thread:

Being an MCA does not mean that anybody is above the law. We should respect each other.#LimuruMcaExposed pic.twitter.com/xKGeEylq7d — 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗘🦁🇰🇪 (@Collomide) June 2, 2021

We cannot be having leaders that think that they are superior so that they can harass civilians.#LimuruMcaExposed pic.twitter.com/W7By4be072 — Tarbei junior 🇰🇪™ (@junior_tarbei) June 2, 2021

It is unacceptable for a leader to have such character thus we should expose him to face the law#LimuruMcaExposed pic.twitter.com/gyYvWaWf8l — Wambo 🇰🇪 (@WambuiKe_) June 2, 2021

This MCA should be in forefront supporting women in the society not mistreating them #LimuruMcaExposed — kairetu🌸🌸🌸 (@martha_muchira) June 2, 2021

