Harambee Starlets Striker Lilly Awuor Joins German Side Borussia Pankow

Harambee Starlets striker Lilly Awuor has joined Borussia Pankow in the German Verbandsliga on a two-year deal.

Awuor turned out for Tanzania Women’s Premier League outfit Kigoma Sisterz, where she established herself as a proven goalscorer.

The 23-year-old previously tried out with Swedish topflight side Hammarby.

The former Spedag Ladies forward joins a growing list of Harambee Starlets players, who have recently joined professional ranks abroad.

They include Esse Akida, who joined Turkish giants Besiktas, Corazon Aquino, who signed for Portuguese top-tier side Atletico Ouriense on a one-year deal and Cynthi Shilwatso who caught the eye of Spanish top tier side Edf Logrono.

