Lillian Nganga Flaunts Baby Bump While Vacationing in Mombasa (Video)

Former Machakos County first lady Lillian Nganga and husband Juliani are expecting their first child, Kahawa Tungu can authoritatively say.

In the latest video seen by this author, Nganga was captured enjoying fun times by the beach in Mombasa while flaunting her baby bump.

The ex-air hostess posted a clip on her Instagram where she was all happy and smiles twirling in fancy beachwear.

Our sources have revealed that the two flew to Mombasa for Juliani’s performance at the Beats and Eats festival. They later took time off to enjoy valentine’s day by the beach.

This comes barely two weeks after they tied the knot in a private ceremony at Paradise Gardens in Kiambu. The reception was later held at Kentwood Suites in Runda.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple took a Limo ride. The limo belonged to Golden Ring Limo luxury service. They also had a photoshoot around the water mass – manmade dam.

The decor for their wedding was done by Picnics by Njoki which included a church-like set up in the garden.

They honeymooned at Alba Hotel, Meru county which has a stunning view of Nyambene hills. A room at the hotel goes for between Ksh10,700 and Ksh 40,000 per night.

The two are said to be so in love that they don’t leave each other’s company. They always hold hands while walking.

