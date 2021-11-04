Lillian Nganga Claims Life in Danger, Accuses Governor Mutua of Illegally Transferring Properties after Split

Former Machakos County First lady Lillian Nganga now says her life is in danger months after split with Governor Alfred Mutua.

Lillian has accused her former lover and current Machakos County Boss of illegally transferring properties they acquired while living together in a bid to “deal with her.”

Through a press conference by her lawyer Philip Murgor, Lillian has further accused the County boss of refusing to move on adding that he is constantly harassing her and threatened to crash her to ashes.

Apparently, the governor gained access to a vehicle Lillian already owns and sold it. She also claims that shares in the hotel, A and L, the two co-own were transferred without her consent.

Read: Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua Admits To Missing Ex-Wife Lilian Ng’ang’a

“Mutua, accompanied by his police guard, Martin Nzinghi arrived at my apartment parking lot at Kileleshwa, Nairobi, and without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had legally obtained, drove way my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G- a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014,” Lillian’s statement reads in part.

She has filed a case in court seeking a restrainment order against the governor while calling on the DPP Noordin Haji and IG Mutyambai to probe the matter.

In August, Lillian confirmed separation from Mutua after years of dating and cohabiting. It has now emerged that the two were not legally married.

Despite Nganga hinting that she was the one who called it quits, Mutua insisted that the two had “amicably disengaged.”

Read Also: It Was Amicable – Alfred Mutua Shares His Side of the Story on Split With Lillian

“We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly. Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects,” said Mutua.

A month after, Lillian’s new lover, Julius Owino aka Juliani claimed to have received death threats over links with the former first lady.

In a post by activist Boniface Mwangi, Juliani recorded a statement at Kileleshwa Police Station after he received a call from a number asking him to stop posting pictures with Lilian Nganga failure of which he would be killed.

“My very good friend Juliani was threatened yesterday. Someone called him and texted him using 0773912088. He told him to stop posting pics posed with his friend Lilian Nganga and if he continues, they will kill him. He has recorded a statement at Kileleshwa Police Station,” Mwangi wrote.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...