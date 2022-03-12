Lillian Nganga Blasts Podcast Hosts Over Misinformation on A&L Hotel Ownership

Former Machakos County First Lady Lillian Nganga has blasted popular podcast hosts over misinformation on her relationship with Governor Alfred Mutua.

In a podcast that has since been circulated widely, the hosts were validating Governor Mutua’s choice to delink Lillian from the A&L hotel.

The Iko Nini podcasters stated that since Mutua and Lillian had separated with the latter moving on, it was only right that her name and shares are removed from the A&L hotel while ideally alluding that she did not deserve any stake at the facility.

Taking to her Instagram, Lillian expressed disappointment and clarified that she was not handed the hotel on a silver platter but rather it was equally owned at 50/50 shares.

“Just came across this clip. Shameless men! No one gave me a part of the hotel. The hotel is 50/50 a limited company. Very sad, if you are fathers to girls, shame on you.” Lillian said.

Last year, Lillian claimed her life was in danger and accused her ex-lover of intimidation and threats after their breakup.

In a presser accompanied by her lawyer Philip Murgor, Lillian accused the county boss of illegally transferring properties they acquired while living together in a bid to “deal with her.” This, she said included her shares of the A and L Hotel which the two co-owned.

“Mutua, accompanied by his police guard, Martin Nzinghi arrived at my apartment parking lot at Kileleshwa, Nairobi, and without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had legally obtained, drove way my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G- a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014,” Lillian’s statement read in part.

Their breakup, despite claims that it was amicable, had turned ugly with each party accusing the other of sabotage and disrespect.

Notably, however, Lillian has since moved on with her new lover, musician Julius Owino popularly known as Juliani.

The two said “I Do” in a private ceremony attended by friends and family last month and are expecting their first child together.

Describing marriage to Juliani, Lillian said it was “everything she had hoped and prayed for.”

Mutua on the other hand is ‘eating life with a big spoon‘, focusing on politics, campaigns and family although he is yet to parade his love life on social media.

