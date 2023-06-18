Lillian Muli Flags as Fake Post on Dating “Younger, Broke Men”

Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has flagged a blog post published on June 9 as bogus.

The post claimed that the media personality was looking to date younger and “broke” men.

But according to the mother of two, the post was “fake”

“Fake! Stop this nonsense,” she captioned a screengrab of the said post.

FAKE! STOP THIS NONSENSE pic.twitter.com/ZytyYcCRYo — Lillian Nzisa Muli (@lillian_muli) June 18, 2023

Lillian who has been in two highly publicized relationships previously said she was no longer willing to settle for an ordinary lover.

“Never settle for an ordinary lover, never settle for less than you deserve, you are so worthy of being loved so passionately and madly,” she wrote.

“You deserve to be loved as a whole with all your imperfections and flaws. You deserve someone who puts you first as if you were the only thing that matters.”

Last year, the TV girl was said to be dating a man identified as Jimmy Ngechu. She, however, denied the claims saying he was just but a good friend.

Read: Lilian Muli Spotted Partying with Baby Daddy Jared Nevaton (Video)

Then, she vowed not to share images of her man because the “internet is not a safe space”.

“We are not in a relationship with everyone we take pictures with. I’m a social person and I like making new friends everywhere I go,” she told Mpasho.

“Please don’t speculate about who is my boyfriend and who is not it hurts innocent people especially those who Love the people you claim are in relationships that don’t exist.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...