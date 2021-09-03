We Have Chosen to be Together – Lillian Confirms Relationship with Juliani

Former Machakos first lady Lillian Nganga is dating rapper Juliani.

In an Instagram post shared by Lillian, she confirmed the rumoured relationship.

“In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other version is false, outdated and ill-intentioned. Let us respect people’s choices,” she wrote.

This comes a day after the rapper recorded a statement at the Kileleshwa Police Station after receiving threats over links to the former first lady.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper said, “How now can you “iba mtu”?! An intelligent adult with a sound mind.”

“The call/text threat on my life today, not funny! “ulinyang’anyana” narrative is false, tired, juicy headlines tuu. Kindly stop!”

He was accompanied by rights activist Boniface Mwangi who asked people to desist from interfering with other people’s lives.

On Wednesday, Juliani wrote a cryptic message saying Kenyans were free to believe what they wanted.

“Asante sana for all who’ve reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie,” said the father of one.

“No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you.”

Lillian announced her separation from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua a fortnight ago. She did, however, note that they would remain friends.

Mutua on his part said the separation was amicable and Lillian would remain a “close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart.”

“She has always been my number one fan. Our love for each other is permanent but I think at times, space and new directions are important,” said Mutua.

