Lilian Nganga, Juliani Snuggling Up in Plush Meru Hotel for Honeymoon

The newest couple in town is honeymooning in Mt Kenya.

Lilian Nganga and rapper husband, Julius Owino alias Juliani, are spending their honeymoon at Alba Hotel, Meru county.

“Juliani and Lilian look sooo in love, for real these two were meant for each other,” a source told Mpasho.

“Juliani is treating Lilian like a delicate flower holding her hand as they walk around, they look very very happy. She looks very nice with her bulging baby bump, they inspire romance and love.”

The hotel is located in a stunning location with a view of Nyambene Hills.

“There are plenty of leisure activities to engage in like Lewa marathon, rallies, rhino charge, fishing, birding and safari drives in the nearby game parks and reserves like Meru National Park and Samburu national park,” says the hotel on their website.

A room at the hotel goes for between Ksh10,700 and Ksh 40,000 per night.

The couple which exchanged vows on February 2 at an exquisite ceremony, is also expecting their first child.

The wedding took place at Paradise Gardens in Kiambu and the reception at Kentwood Suites in Runda.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple took a Limo ride. The limo belonged to Golden Ring Limo luxury service.

After the ceremony the couple is said to have had a photoshoot around the water mass – manmade dam.

The decor was done by Picnics by Njoki who later shared videos from the church-like set up in the garden.

