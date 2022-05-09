Win for Lilian Ng’ang’a As Illegally Transferred Hotel Shares Reversed

Former Machakos first lady Lilian Ng’ang’a can breathe easy after the registrar of companies restored hotel shares allegedly transferred illegally to a third party.

Lilian accused her former lover and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua of transferring her 1800 shares in Ndash Enterprises which owns the A&L Hotel in Machakos.

Her lawyer Philip Murgor on Monday said the registrar of companies found merit in her November 11, 2021 complaint “and has reversed the entry in the company and the fraudulent transfer of the 1800 shares”.

Read: Lilian Nganga, Juliani Snuggling Up in Plush Meru Hotel for Honeymoon

Lilian and Mutua now own 2,000 shares each.

“The registrar finds that there is a reason to invoke the provisions of section 862 of the companies Act 2015, and thereby notifies the parties that the impugned changes have been expunged from the register and the ownership of the company restored to the shareholding prior to the changes lodged with the registrar on August 11, 2021,” a letter signed by Ann Kanake, the senior assistant registrar, reads in part.

Mr Murgor has also asked the DCI to expedite investigations into the illegal seizure of her motor vehicle.

Read Also: Inside Juliani, Lilian Nganga’s Private Wedding (Photos)

“Ng’ang’a remains hopeful that the investigations by the DCI into the criminal aspects of the fraudulent transfer of her shares and her motor vehicle can be concluded expeditiously and [the file] forwarded to the DPP for appropriate action,” Murgor said.

Last year, Lilian who is now married to musician Juliani, claimed the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader took possession of her vehicle Registration Number KBY 186G.

She also told the public that Mutua was harassing her and had threatened to “crash her to ashes”.

The Lilian Ng’ang’a Foundation founder is currently expecting her first child with the artist.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...