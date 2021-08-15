Lilian Ng’ang’a Steps Down as Machakos County First Lady As She Ends Relationship with Alfred Mutua

Lilian Ng’ang’a is no longer with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

In an Instagram post, Lilian said she decided to end

the relationship two months ago.

“The only constant in life is change and we must be present and aware to appreciate and embrace it,” she said in a statement.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end the long term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends.”

As a result, Lilian will no longer serve as the Machakos county first lady.

She will, however, continue to carry out projects close to her heart through the “Lilian Ng’ang’a Foundation”.

“God’s plans are always for our good. Never doubt or question,” she concluded.

Earlier this year, the governor had blogger Edgar Obare and Desy Oduor Achieng for extortion and blackmail.

Achieng claimed to have been pregnant with the county boss’s child, allegations he died.

In screenshots that went viral, the lady in question shared details of the conversation with the governor, the governor’s driver and their meetings.

After claiming she was pregnant with the governor’s child, Achieng requested Sh250,000 to get an abortion. When the Governor failed to respond, she opted to expose him.

It was then that Obare messaged the governor to get his side of the story.

Following their arrests, the lady, Desy Oduor retracted her statement saying she had never met the governor and was only recruited by Obare to extort money from him.

Lilian met the governor in 2011 and has been with him ever since.

Dr Mutua does, however, share three children with his first wife Dr Josephine Thitu.

