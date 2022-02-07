Lilian Muli Spotted Partying with Baby Daddy Jared Nevaton (Video)

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli might have broken up with her second baby daddy but they are still friendly.

Lilian was spotted partying with Jared Nevaton over the weekend. The two were among the few invited guests at DJ Mista Dru’s 40th birthday.

Other invited guests included; Hot96 presenter Nick Odhiambo, Captain VinieO, media personality Cynthia Mwangi.

In videos doing rounds on the interwebs, Lilian was dressed in a black outfit while Jared wore a black and white tracksuit.

TV presenter Lillian Muli and her baby daddy Jared Nevaton attend DJ Mista Dru's flashy 40th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/5Mod0JT2Ws — Miss W 🇰🇪 (@WenzyCaren) February 7, 2022

Celebrating the disc jockey who started at KTN’s Stra8Up show, the TV girl wrote, “Omwana ominto! Met you on the stairs at KTN years ago and fell in love with your good vibes also you are easy on the eye but that’s besides the point lol. Happy birthday, @djmistadru we both said the other day we don’t have the energy we used to and that was legit funny may we never lose the energy to check up on each other though.”

Dru thanked his friends and family for the birthday wishes saying, “Thanks for the birthday wishes fam. Making a brother feel special, I’m blessed to have you all in my life.”

The mother of two broke up with Jared in December of 2018 over infidelity.

“Nobody should ever tag me in posts about Jared Ombongi who has previously been associated with me I disassociate myself from such links from today. As politicians say “I would rather die” than be linked to a polygamist! Narcissism is real,” read her lengthy Instagram post in part.

“Stay woke. I speak out because no one will ever embarrass me again. People ask why put your stuff out there? Well it’s because next time you see Mr community husband don’t give him the credit of saying that’s Lillian’s man. I am actually very blessed I have two wonderful men in my life Joshua Munene and Liam Francis and that’s all I need.”

It is not clear if the two are still an item or are just co-parenting.

