Lilian Muli’s Online Boyfriend Revealed, Mark David Muraya Living In Perth Australia (Photos)

Sensational TV girl Lilian Muli is one who does not shy away from expressing how she feels. In recent photos, she posted a picture of a fine young man that left her fans speculating and wondering if he was the new catch following her scandalous break up with her second baby daddy.

In the post, the Citizen TV presenter celebrated and described the man as someone she adored not forgetting his drip and finesse.

Curious fans were quick to allude that the two were dating but she quickly brushed it off saying that they were just friends.

Well, Kahawa Tungu has learnt the identity of the young man, an online boyfriend identified as Mark David Muraya born in 1997 and comes from Nakuru.

The young lad, aged 23, works in Perth Australia as a caregiver to old people in Perth.

He is employed under Aegis Aged Care with our sources disclosing that the two met online through a dating platform.

Further reports reveal that the fine young man is very broke and stranded in Australia unable to come back home.

Muli is not new to online controversies and putting people in their place when they dare comment about her life. Time and again she has made it clear that she is living her best life whether criticized or not.

In an incident in 2018, she was caught up in a controversy with her baby daddy, Ombongi Nevaton whom she referred to as a “community husband” and did not want to be associated with him following cheating allegations.

The two however patched things up quickly and celebrated their son’s first birthday in style with side by side photos of father and son.

“Liam Francis is one Today. Happy Birthday my darling prince,” she captioned one photo.

