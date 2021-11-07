Champs League: Lilian Awuor Named Woman Of The Match

Lilian Awuor was named Woman Of The Match despite Vihiga Queens narrowly losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the Caf Women’s Champions League on Saturday.

Melinda Kgadiete early goal in the first half decided the game.

The inaugural women’s club championship kicked off on Friday in the Egyptian capital Cairo with eight clubs from across Africa lined up to showcase their skills.

Awuor, 23, thus becomes the first goalkeeper to bag the individual award.

“I feel motivated,” the former Nyakach Girls player said, adding that their aim of the tournament is to reach semifinals.

“The game wasn’t easy, but fought hard and hopefully we’re going to win our coming matches.”

