Harambee Starlets Keeper Lilian Awuor Lands France Deal

Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor Onyango has landed a professional deal with French top tier side ASJ Soyaux-Charente (Association Sportive Jeunesse de Soyaux Charente) commonly known as Soyaux Women Football Club.

The Vihiga Queens stopper is expected to leave the country on Sunday, according to the club.

“This is just one of the developing interests in our players accruing from our recent participation in the CAF WCL Zonal Qualifiers (CECAFA) and TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Nairobi, Kenya and Cairo, Egypt respectively,” the club said in statement.

“It is our hope that more of the interests develop into opportunities for our girls to go forth and conquer the global football world.”

