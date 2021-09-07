Irate Likuyani Residents Torch Lorry After Driver Kills Pupil

Irate residents of Likuyani, Kakamega county on Tuesday torched a lorry after a pupil was killed.

The lorry driver, Joseph Gichuru Karanja, hit Cynthia Matasi and her father, Boniface Kaikai at around 7.30am in Chemororoch on Kitale-Eldoret road.

The St Teresa Primary School pupil died on the spot while her father fractured his right leg.

According to Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ayub Ali, the lorry (Registration No KCL 872S) was transporting building blocks.

Read: Motorists, Bodaboda Operators in Migori Cross Over to Tanzania for Cheaper Fuel

At the time of incident, father and daughter were cycling when the lorry driver tried to overtake.

“The lorry driver tried to overtake the cyclist but lost control and ran over him and his passenger,” said Ali.

Following the incident, bodaboda operators barricaded the road and set the lorry on fire.

The bicycle and lorry were taken to Matunda Police Station yard for inspection.

Read Also: Four Killed in Grisly Road Accident in Bungoma

Mr Kaikai is receiving treatment at Matunda Sub-county Hospital while the remains of his daughter were moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Last week, a Form Two student of Matunda Secondary School was killed by a speeding matatu on his way to school.

A fortnight ago, a school bus belonging to Lions Academy, Embu, was set ablaze by alleged boda boda riders.

It was claimed that the driver hit a bodaboda rider who succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...