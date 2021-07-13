One Dead As Light Plane Crashes In Naivasha

A light aircraft has crashed in Ndabibi in Naivasha with three on board.

In a statement on July 13, 2021, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed one death and two unspecified injuries following the accident.

The aircraft, registration number 5Y-BCL, is owned and operated by Desert Locust.

“Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) wishes to confirm that an aircraft registration number 5Y-BCL, owned and operated by Desert Locust, crashed at Ndabibi in Naivasha today. The aircraft had three people on board. One person suffered fatal injuries and the other two suffered unspecified injuries,” said KCAA director-general Capt. Gilbert Kibe.

The plane is reported to have been on a locust monitoring mission from Wilson Airport, headed for Lodwar, Turkana County and onwards to Ethiopia.

Police who reported at the scene were able to retrieve the plane’s black box which she said will unearth the main cause of the accident.

The co-pilot died on the spot while the pilot and one passenger on board survived with serious injuries and are currently recuperating at the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

