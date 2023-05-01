Light Moment As Pastor Prays for Raila’s Retirement

There was light moment during the Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens after a preacher said a prayer for opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The pastor who prayed before the celebrations kicked off, asked God to enable Raila retire in peace.

He also asked that the planned May 2 anti-government protests fail.

“Tunaomba bwana mambo ya upinzani ikome. Tunamuombea ata Honourable Raila Odinga aweze Kuzeeka akiwa na amani wakati ako unaye ni wa retirement. Tunamuombea akue na amani akiwa kwa retirement mambo ya maandamano awachane nayo,” he said as the crowd burst into laughter.

Loosely translates to: “We pray that the agenda of the opposition fails. We pray for Raila Odinga to retire gracefully. We pray that he possesses peace in his retirement so that he even stops plans to hold demos.”

He added: “Apumzike kwa amani kwa sababu kazi ya uongozi ulimpatia William Ruto na hatutaki kuona malumbano kuanzia siku hii ya Labour day.”

Translates to: “Let him rest peacefully because the leadership of this country you handed to Ruto and we don’t want controversies beginning this Labour Day.”

He also committed President William Ruto before the Lord as he asked for God’s protection.

“Tunakuomba bwana mkono wako uwe juu ya Ruto. Umlinde His excellency, umpatie nguvu na uwezeshe wafanyikazi wote wasimame na yeye,” he said.

Loosely translates to: “We pray that you put your hand upon Ruto. Protect him, give him strength and enable all his workers to be on his side.”

