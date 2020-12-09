Aircraft Crash Lands At Maili Saba In Isiolo [Photos]

Two people narrowly escaped death on Wednesday after a light aircraft they were in crash-landed at Maili Saba along the Isiolo-Meru road, Isiolo County.

Reports indicate that the Cessna plane, registration number 5Y-VBB, was trying to land on the tarmac road following a mechanical failure.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to members of the press said that the aircraft crash-landed as the pilot was trying to avoid an oncoming lorry and motorbike.

The occupants of the aircraft were identified as employees of Lewa Conservancy.

The two were from Isiolo headed to Nanyuki.

Read: Aviation Authority Launches Probe Into Narok Chopper Crash

The incident was confirmed by Buuri Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Asugo, who said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu