Lift on Cessation of Movement Sponsored by BBI Referendum – Murkomen

Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that the relaxation of Covid-19 containment rules earlier today by President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sponsored by the BBI referendum.

According to Murkomen, the move by the Head of State to open up the country was not a result of petitions from people.

Thus, the vocal Senator alludes that the move is not for the interests of Kenyans but rather for politicians ahead of the BBI referendum.

“The lifting of cessation of movement and relaxation of COVID19 rules is sponsored by BBI referendum and not your petitions,” Murkomen wrote on Twitter.



Speaking today during the Labour Day celebrations, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the temporary lockdown in the five counties which had been marked as disease-infected areas.

The Head of State further adjusted curfew hours and directed the opening of bars and restaurants where they will operate until 7 PM.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries were also allowed to operate until curfew time but were directed to maximize open-air spaces as they heed to the social distancing, sanitizing and wearing of masks.

He further announced that schools will reopen as scheduled from Monday, May 10, 2021 as guided by the Ministry of Education

Yesterday and the better part of last week, Netizens were up in arms calling upon the government to open up the country and allow Kenyans to find ways to make their daily bread.

Under the hashtags #Unlockourcountry and #Matchtostatehouse, creatives had rallied up both on social media and physically planned a protest to have the President address their plights.

Following the new directive to lift curfew in the disease-infected areas, some took to social media claiming that their cries had been heard.

However, according to Murkomen, the move is sponsored by the BBI referendum that is expected in June, going by the bill’s proponents.

