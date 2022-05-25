Lifestyle Blogger Sharon Mundia Takes Break, Says She Has Completely Lost It

Lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia is taking a break from documenting her life as she says she is not in a good place and has completely lost it.

Mundia, popularly known as This Is Ess took to her Instagram stories stating she was experiencing panic attacks and anxiety, like she has never had before adding that she is taking a break hoping to be back better.

She opined that she was not okay with the path her career was taking and was even questioning if everything was worth it in the end.

Mundia further says the panic thoughts and anxiety have been giving her sleepless nights, made her struggle with eating food and she no longer enjoys the things she loves doing.

Thus, she says a couple of weeks away will help her think and put things into a better perspective.

“So maybe what I need is a few weeks to just sit with this and think through things. Because I’m not happy with where things are. I’m really not happy. I’ve struggled with sleep, food and just on many other fronts. I want to do right by myself,” she wrote.

She added, “I just don’t really feel clear on the direction my career is taking. Whether my work has any meaning or impact, just all these kinds of existential type of questions, what I’m doing with my life and I think for a while there I had decided to focus purely on my job.”

Notably, Mundia had a nasty break up with her ex-husband, Lonina Leteipan in 2017 after an extravagant wedding. They share a daughter named Aria Nailantei Leteipan.

In a previous interview, she recounted having co-parenting troubles as the two were operating on different rules regarding their daughter.

For instance, Mundia has kept her daughter private from all public scrutiny and even while vlogging, she has never revealed her face.

Lonina, however, posted photos of the daughter with his family, a move that elicited mixed reactions.

The two have never made public the cause of their divorce, although there have been unsubstantiated speculations.

