LG to Provide OS Updates for Smartphones for the Next Three Years

LG mobile phone users can breathe easy after the company announced that it would continue to provide operating system updates for three years. The electronics company this week announced its exit from the smartphone business.

“All premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase,” the company said in a statement released early Thursday.

“The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates,” LG explained.

LG will also continue with production of selected phone models through the year even though it announced that it would close the smartphone shop come July this year.

“LG will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. This means customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory and service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices,” LG said.

The company however noted that the notifications are dependent on Google’s distribution schedules as well as other factors, including device compatibility and performance.

