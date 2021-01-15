LG Brings Google Stadia Cloud Gaming to its Latest Range of Smart TVs

LG Electronics has announced that it is partnering with Google to integrate Stadia into its webOS smart TVs. This will make LG TVs the first to natively support a game streaming app via WebOS.

Users who buy the latest smart TVs will be able to play hit stadia games including Cyberpunk 2077, NBA 2K21, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. The TVs will allow users to play with a Stadia controller without extra downloads or additional hardware.

Stadia Pro users will also enjoy LG’s state-of-the-art displays with 4K and 5.1 surround sound support.

The service is set to be launched later this year as a downloadable app on the latest range of LG Smart TVs. The app will be available in LGs content store for countries where Stadia is available. The app offers more than 130 games.

“Supporting Stadia on LG TVs is our commitment that gaming is an increasingly important feature expected by our customers,” said Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

“Stadia is changing how people access their favorite games and by providing webOS compatibility, we are making an early commitment to the platform.”

Users have the option of purchasing the games individually or playing them through their Stadio Pro subscription which offers discounts and 4K resolution.

The experience is further improved with an immersive 5.1 channel surround sound giving users an exhilarating gaming experience.

LG’s OLED TVs are considered perfect for gaming. Some of the models in this range are the LG QNED Mini LED Tvs which features the company’s propriety quantum Nanocell color technology and LED backlighting.. The TVs, together with the upgraded LGs NanoCell TVs were on display in LGs virtual exhibition booth from Jan 11 to JAN 14,2021.

