LG Announces Plans To Launch Rollable Smartphone in 2021

LG has announced that it will launch its rollable phone in 2021, following months of speculation on whether the device is real. The company confirmed the product through a teaser during the Consumer Electronics Show.

LG’s rollable phone has a unique resizable screen that extends from a phone into a small tablet display. The screen slides in and out of place to launch a bigger screen.

“Our management wanted to show that it is a real product, as there were many rumors around the rollable phone,” says an LG spokesperson in a statement to Nikkei. “As it is released at CES 2021, I can tell that it will be launched this year.”

Read: LG Brings Google Stadia Cloud Gaming to its Latest Range of Smart TVs

LG is reportedly working on the rollable screen technology with China’s BOE technology group. The company has however not confirmed details regarding the type of technology or size of the screen.

The phone is under the ‘explorer project’ that saw the company launch the LG Wing Smartphone which had a rotating design and two OLED displays.

With the confirmation from LG, more smartphone manufacturers are likely to start exploring the rollable phone concept. Oppo in 2020 reportedly teased a new concept design with an expandable OLED display.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu