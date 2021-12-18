Lewis Hamilton Faces Possible Sanctions For Skipping FIA Awards

New FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has refused to rule out punishing Lewis Hamilton for boycotting its awards ceremony on Thursday.

Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff did not attend in protest at the handling of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last Sunday.

Formula 1 rules dictate that the top three drivers in the championship must attend.

“If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness in this,” Ben Sulayem said.

Asked to clarify whether he was saying Hamilton would be penalised for not attending the gala, he said: “Forgiveness is always there. But rules are rules.

“I know Lewis is really sad about what happened. I would say he is broken. But we have to look into if there is any breach. [After] a few hours now as president, I cannot give answers without going back to the facts.”

Wolff said on Thursday that Hamilton was “disillusioned” after the events of Abu Dhabi and that he could not guarantee the seven-time champion would return to F1 next year.

The FIA has launched an inquiry into the events of Abu Dhabi, where race director Michael Masi appeared not to follow the organisation’s own rules when it came to the operation of a late safety-car period, resulting in the championship changing hands from Hamilton to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the last lap of the race.

The FIA has admitted that the controversy surrounding the race was “tarnishing the image” of F1.

Wolff has accused Masi of “a freestyle reading of the rules and it left Lewis like a sitting duck”, and of “robbing” Hamilton of the title. He added that Mercedes would “hold the FIA accountable” for the controversy.

Ben Sulayem, 60, a former rally driver who has been a member of the FIA World Council, F1’s legislative body, since 2008, said: “Someone will always get upset. I spoke to Toto and he said to me: ‘I am not coming here.’

“I listened to him. When I listened, he started cooling down. We will look into the rules and make sure any situation like this that occurs in the future we will have an instant solution to it. There are so many areas we can improve.”

He said he believed that Hamilton, Mercedes and the FIA will be able to “start afresh” in 2022.

“It is a responsibility of me that we forget the past but look into it with improvement,” Ben Sulayem said.

