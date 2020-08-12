Let’s End Wrangles And Work Together For The Benefit Of Nairobians, Sonko Tells MCAs

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has called on City MCAs to put an end to the divisions and wrangles and focus on working together to benefit Nairobians who elected them.

In a meeting with opinion and youth leaders on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Sonko asked the MCAs to work together with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) to spearhead President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda.

According to Star, the County Boss has also offered to chair a meeting that will see all MCAs discuss the way forward in making Nairobi County better as well as working together.

“We were all elected and Nairobians are watching. Let’s end these unnecessary wrangles and work for our people. This is our future. The wrangles and divisions must end now. We no longer need camps but unity of purpose that will ensure the NMS and the county deliver on their mandate,” Sonko said.

Consequently, Sonko intimated that it is possible for the NMS and County government to work closely together without squabbles with both parties heeding mutual respect and observing the rule of law.

Sonko further condemned the use of force by police referencing the scenario where Mlango Kubwa Ward MCA was assaulted during a fracas at City Hall.

“I am guarded by police. They are my friends. But the rule of law must be respected. Police should not apply excessive force on human beings. What was experienced at the assembly recently was a heinous act,” he said.

This comes a day after County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi resigned citing frustrations by Governor Sonko alongside threats to her life.

“It has been tough and I can’t hold any longer. I, therefore, tender my resignation and thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me this opportunity to serve under his Jubilee administration,” she said.

Following Elachi’s resignation, Sonko was perceived to be in a celebratory mood as he posted several videos on his social media accounts that suggested that he was celebrating the exit of the speaker.

In one of the worship songs he posted, Sonko captioned “Yuko Mungu Mbiguni Asikiaye Maombi yetu (There is God in Heaven who hears our prayers)”.

In another video, Sonko said that “We have seen your mighty hand Lord”, before he added another one with the infamous Jubilee Party supporters campaign slogan that “sio juju ni maombi (It’s not witchcraft, it’s prayers)”.

Sonko and Elachi have been at loggerheads, and at one time Elachi declared herself the governor after Sonko was barred from accessing his office.

