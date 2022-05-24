Let The Children Come To Me – Mike Sonko Says After Being Sued For Child Support

Former Nairobi County boss Mike Sonko says he will not pay a dime for child support after a woman came forward accusing him of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter.

Yesterday, an unidentified woman came forward claiming she sired a child with the politician and he has since neglected his child.

She was seeking Sh448,450 child support from the governor to cater for the 15-year-old daughter’s food, shopping, rent, security, clothing, house help, medical cover, education and many other utilities.

The woman, through her lawyer Dan Okemwa also wanted the lawmaker compelled to pay Sh86,000 and another Sh30,450 to cater for school-related expenses and uniforms as well as provision of medical cover and upkeep for the girl.

Apparently, the minor in question is a form two student who failed to report to school since opening due to fees arrears. Thus, the mother wants the governor to offset the school fees arrears of 37,000 before the minor can report back to school.

The woman ideally affirms that together with the former county boss, they biologically sired the child and wants equal treatment for her daughter.

“The unequal treatment has affected the minor psychologically as she does not understand why her father is abrasive towards her. Besides, the minor has been bullied and ridiculed in school because of her surname thus causing her emotional trauma and has indicated she wants to be transferred from the school,” says the woman.

Sonko now says the woman in question is blackmailing him and using different ways to extort money from him. He wants the said child handed over to him so he can take care of her himself.

He further says he is ready to cater to the child’s needs and will give him the best that life has to offer.

“My family keeps on growing bigger day in and day out, I feel happy and blessed adopting orphans, street families and neglected kids in my home. Hiyo part ya kutoanishwa pesa alafu anaenda kudunda 24/7 ndio hatutaelewana ata kidogo na sitoi hata bob,” the aspiring Mombasa Governor said.

Hata mtoto awe si wangu amlete tu kwangu ata saii nitamlea vizuri. Na pia madem wengine mkifeel hamuezi cope up na kulea watoi msiwadhulumu kivyovote, waleteni kwangu nitawalea. It’s hard but fun being Mike Sonko. — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 23, 2022

